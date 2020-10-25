Home Business Humbert lifts Antwerp title with win over De Minaur By

Humbert lifts Antwerp title with win over De Minaur By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: ATP 500 – Hamburg European Open

() – France’s Ugo Humbert produced a masterful performance to beat Australian eighth seed Alex de Minaur 6-1 7-6(4) and win his second ATP Tour title at the European Open in Antwerp on Sunday.

Having won his maiden title in Auckland in January, the 22-year-old Humbert impressed this week with a notable win over second seed Pablo Carreno Busta and was put to the test in the semi-final when he saved four match points against Dan Evans.

Humbert did not drop serve against De Minaur, winning an impressive 80% of his second serve points while he also dictated rallies, with forehand winners down the line a constant feature in a dominant opening set.

Humbert had the chance to break at 4-4 in the second set but De Minaur found his rhythm to take it to a tiebreak where the Frenchman converted his first match point with a drop volley.

“It is one of my biggest wins. I’m super happy to win my second title this year against a really great player,” Humbert said. “I was aggressive like (in) the previous matches and I am super happy to do it.

“Tennis is completely crazy sometimes. It was great to win against Evans yesterday (saving) four match points. I don’t know what happened today, it was a really nice level, a great match.”

Humbert is the third Frenchman to claim the Antwerp title since the tournament began four years ago following Richard Gasquet (2016) and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (2017).

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©