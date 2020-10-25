Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 19–25 By Cointelegraph

PayPal special! Crypto plans revealed, Bitcoin’s reaction, critics circle: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 19–25

PayPal to offer crypto payments starting in 2021

When rumors started circulating in June that PayPal was planning to launch a crypto service, the fintech giant was tight-lipped.

But this week, PayPal was ready to show its hand, confirming that it will allow its 346 million active accounts to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

blasts through$13,000 following PayPals entrance into crypto

PayPal rumored to be eyeing acquisition of crypto custodian BitGo

Not everyone in the crypto industry is thrilled about PayPals recent news

And in other news

Bitcoin price rise to $500,000 is inevitable, Winklevoss twins say

First ransomware attack in 2020 election hits voting infrastructure in Georgia

OKExs lips remain sealed on its sudden crypto withdrawal freeze

Filecoin creator denies strike allegations

Regulation will keep PayPals new crypto services from looking anything like crypto

How to build a crypto mining rig in 2020 to earn Bitcoin and Ether

Frozen out? Bitcoin price correlation to other assets still undefined

