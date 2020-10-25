Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
7

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Contest: Win a Nest Audio, courtesy of Best Buy Canada
  • Surface Laptop Go Review: Best mini laptop you shouldn’t buy
  • Here’s what’s coming to Crave in November 2020
  • Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in November 2020
  • iPad Air (2020) Review: The colourful ‘Pro’
  • Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in November 2020
  • Roughly five percent of Ontario COVID-19 cases reported results to COVID Alert
  • Ontario government reveals plan to digitize driver’s licences
  • iPhone 12 Review: The one to buy
  • iPhone 12 Pro Review: Low-light powerhouse
  • Bell expanding its high-speed wireless home internet to rural Atlantic Canada
  • Telus tops ranks as fastest mobile operator in Canada for Q3 2020: report
  • 40% of Canadians have spent more on phones online during pandemic: Statistics Canada
  • CRTC approves SpaceX’s BITS licence application for Starlink project
  • Out-of-warranty repairs for the iPhone 12 will cost up to $719 in Canada
  • Leaked renders reveal what Samsung’s next flagship phone may look like

The post Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week appeared first on .

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR