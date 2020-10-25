Gigi Hadid Voted With Her Daughter

Gigi then busted out the caps lock to emphasize the importance of voting, which I’m honestly here for. “YOU HAVE A WEEK AND A HALF,” she continued. “IF YOU’RE VOTING EARLY, I’M PROUD OF YOU. IF YOU MAILED IN YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT, I’M PROUD OF YOU. […] IF YOU’RE GOING TO THE POLLS ON NOVEMBER 3 I’M PROUD OF YOU.”



Gigi Hadid / Via Instagram: @gigihadid

“Whatever your PLAN, I’m proud of you — make sure you have one!”