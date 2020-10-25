Gigi Hadid Voted With Her Daughter

“For an America I want her to see.”
As you’re probably aware, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik recently became parents to a “healthy and beautiful” baby girl.
And as you’re also very aware, it’s officially voting SZN! Enter a new Instagram post from Gigi, which combines both voting and bb Hadid.
“I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me, for an America I want her to see,” the caption began. “For fellow Americans that are less privileged — with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic, and for a leader that is compassionate.”
Gigi then busted out the caps lock to emphasize the importance of voting, which I’m honestly here for. “YOU HAVE A WEEK AND A HALF,” she continued. “IF YOU’RE VOTING EARLY, I’M PROUD OF YOU. IF YOU MAILED IN YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT, I’M PROUD OF YOU. […] IF YOU’RE GOING TO THE POLLS ON NOVEMBER 3 I’M PROUD OF YOU.”
We love a voting queen!!!
Find out more information about how to vote here.
