David Nicklaus / St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
FinLocker, whose software helps consumers expedite the mortgage approval process, raises $19.8M Series A and announces a commercial agreement with TransUnion — FinLocker, a Clayton-based financial technology company, has raised $19.8 million in venture capital and reached a commercial agreement with a major credit bureau.
FinLocker, whose software helps consumers expedite the mortgage approval process, raises $19.8M Series A and announces a commercial agreement with TransUnion (David Nicklaus/St. Louis Post-Dispatch)
David Nicklaus / St. Louis Post-Dispatch: