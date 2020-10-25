Ethereum researcher Virgil Griffith files motion to dismiss North Korea conspiracy charge By Cointelegraph

Ethereum researcher Virgil Griffith files motion to dismiss North Korea conspiracy charge
Virgil Griffith, the former Foundation researcher accused of conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, filed a motion on Thursday to dismiss the charge against him on the grounds that prosecutors from the Southern District of New York have failed to properly state Griffith’s crime.
Griffith, 37, was arrested by FBI agents on Nov. 28th, 2019 following a presentation at a conference in North Korea in April.
