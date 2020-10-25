Epic Games claims Apple ‘has no rights to the fruits of Epic’s labour’

Epic Games is claiming that Apple “has no rights to the fruits of Epic’s labour,” in its latest court filing against the tech giant, as reported by The Verge.
As a refresher, Epic introduced a new Fortnite direct-payment system in August to bypass Apple’s 30 percent App Store fee. Apple retaliated by removing the game from the App Store, after which Epic filed a lawsuit against Apple.
Epic revealed that the tech giant had threatened to remove iOS support for the Unreal Engine, which would essentially prevent Epic from creating future games for iOS or Mac.
A U.S. judge granted an injunction that prevented Apple from removing iOS support for the Unreal Engine, but the judge refused to grant an injunction to restore Fortnite in the App Store.
On the other hand, Apple stated that it would seek damages against Epic for allegedly going against its App Store contract. The tech giant’s filing included counterclaims for unjust enrichment and tortious interference with its relationship with its customers.
Apple argues that its conduct has been reasonable and that Epic’s actions and misconduct has caused significant damage.
“At all times, [Apple’s] conduct was reasonable and … its actions were undertaken in good faith to advance legitimate business interests and had the effect of promoting, encouraging, and increasing competition,” the tech giant notes.
In it’s newest filing, Epic says that its actions “are a far cry from the tortious—even purportedly criminal—conduct that Apple’s Opposition depicts. Simply put, Epic did not ‘steal’ anything that belonged to Apple.”
It also says that it did not “interfere with any prospective economic advantage Apple sought to gain from Fortnite users separate and apart from their interest in Fortnite.”
The U.S. judge assigned to the case has stated that the case should go to a jury, which could happen in summer 2021.
Source: The Verge