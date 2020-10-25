Emilia Fox Splits From Fiance Luc Chaudhary

WENN

The ‘Pride and Prejudice’ actress is allegedly single again as she is rumored to call off her relationship with her banker beau less than a year after engagement.

Emilia Fox has reportedly split from her fiance Luc Chaudhary.

“The Pianist actress, 46, enjoyed an 18-month romance with the talent agent but, according to The Sun on Sunday newspaper, the pair are now living separately and she has also returned her engagement ring.

“‘Emilia was disappointed to find they didn’t have a future but there’s no going back now,” a source shared. “It’s over. Some of her family weren’t keen on him and her friends are rallying round.”

Emilia and Luc met on the celebrity dating app Raya and first sparked speculation they were engaged in December last year (19). The engagement came three years after she split from celebrity chef Marco Pierre White, 58, who she dated on and off between 2012 and 2016.

Luc made his millions as a banker in London before starting his career in showbiz. He is a father to twin boys and works at the International Artists Management.

Emilia Fox was previously married to “Mad Men” star Jared Harris for three years before they split in 2008 as long-distance relationship and her miscarriage in 2007 drove them apart. They didn’t have any children together.

She later dated actor Jeremy Gilley and gave birth to a daughter named Rose in 2010.

Before entering a relationship with Luc Chaudhary, the actress said she found dating hard as a single mother. “When children are little, it is difficult,” she claimed, “but you can be on your own and that can be a healthy thing. Too often the tendency is to jump from relationship to relationship and I love knowing that I am happy in my own company. Also, my responsibilities to Rose would be a massive consideration before I brought someone new into my life.”