Dussehra 2020: How to download and send WhatsApp Stickers

Dussehara or Vijayadashmi is here and just like any other festive season most people must have started searching for a way to send wishes to friends and family. In addition to emoticons, GIFs or regular text messages, you can also send Dussehra WhatsApp Stickers.

Here’s our step-by-step guide on how to download Dussehra WhatsApp Stickers and share it with others.

1. Open WhatsApp on your smartphone and open any chat window



2. Tap on the ‘Smiley’ icon placed at the left corner of the typing area



3. Now, tap on the stickers icon placed next to the GIF button at the bottom of WhatsApp screen.



4. Hit ‘+’ icon from the top-right of the Stickers section.



5. Scroll down to the end and tap on the ‘Get more stickers.’



6. Search ‘WhatsApp stickers for Dussehra’ and download the one you like



7. After this, open the downloaded sticker pack and tap on Add to WhatsApp option



8. Once done, head back to WhatsApp and send the sticker



For iPhone users

Unlike Android, Apple does not allow users to third-party WhatsApp sticker packs. However, iOS users can save any received sticker as favourite and share with others. You can simply use your secondary Android device or ask any Android smartphone user to follow above mentioned steps and share with you on WhatsApp.

