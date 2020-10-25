Craig Bellamy says current Storm side not as talented as previous teams

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy has admitted this year’s premiers aren’t as talented as previous Storm sides to have lifted the trophy on grand final day.

The Storm claimed their fourth premiership, and second in four years, holding off a fast-finishing Penrith to record a 26-20 win at ANZ Stadium.

It’s the first grand final win for the likes of emerging stars Ryan Papenhuyzen and Jahrome Hughes, two players who have ensured the club hasn’t missed a beat following the departure of club legends like Billy Slater and Cooper Cronk, both of whom played in Melbourne’s 2012 and 2017 premierships.

“They’re a really special bunch of guys,” Bellamy told Nine.

“With all due respect, I don’t think they’re an overly talented team, compared to some of the other sides we’ve had.

“But they keep hanging in there and getting the job done.”

Craig Bellamy with Storm captain Cameron Smith. (Getty)

A quick comparison of the team sheet from the 2012 grand final with this year’s line-up reveals just three names that appear on both, coach Bellamy, captain Cameron Smith and prop Jesse Bromwich.

Despite the turnover of players, the club has remained at the forefront of the competition, playing in four of the last five grand finals, and making the preliminary final in the other year.

“I think the biggest thing, all of our leaders, our older blokes, our really good players, really care about the club, and they really care about their teammates,” Bellamy explained.

“It’s not just about playing good footy, it’s about being grateful for what we’ve got, but also being aware that we’re representing not just ourselves, we’re representing something a little bit bigger.

“Rugby league in Melbourne ain’t that big, so that’s what we try and do.”

In an unprecedented year, the Melbourne players haven’t been home for four months, instead spending most of the season at their base at the Novotel Twin Waters.

According to Bellamy, the turmoil of the 2020 season means this win stands out above the other premierships the club has won.

“They’ve worked so hard this year in difficult situations, and no-one’s really blinked an eye,” he said.

Craig Bellamy celebrates Melbourne’s premiership win over Penrith. (Getty)

“A couple of times I thought guys might want to go home, but they just kept hanging in there.

“I’m just really stoked for them, especially the guys playing in their first premiership. There was a different feel this grand final, it feels a little bit more special.”

The Storm mentor, who has coached the club since 2003, admitted he was concerned the Panthers would finish over the top of Melbourne in the dying stages.

“When they got to (within) 10 points, I thought we could have got run down,” Bellamy admitted.

“At the end of the day they hung in there, it was a big relief when we got the ball back (at the end).”