College football bowl projections: Michigan, Wisconsin crash New Year's Day 6 after Week 8

The Big Ten returned to action over the weekend, and that led to some changes in our bowl projections after the Week 8 slate of games.

Michigan replaced Penn State in our New Year’s Day 6 after an impressive victory against Minnesota. Our College Football Playoff picks remain the same, with Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama and Oregon holding their spots. The Ducks begin play in two weeks.

Two more bowls — the Fenway Bowl and Holiday Bowl — announced that they will not be played in 2020. We tweaked our projections to account for the changes.

This season’s semifinals are Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl Game and Sugar Bowl. The Playoff championship game will be Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

With that in mind, here are Sporting News’ picks for the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Day Six heading into Week 9:

Bowl projections after Week 8

BowlMatchup
Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas BowlTCU vs. Tennessee
AutoZone Liberty BowlTexas vs. Arkansas
Gasparilla BowlBYU vs. Liberty
Guaranteed Rate BowlWest Virginia vs. Minnesota
Cheez-It BowlKansas State vs. Louisville
Cheribundi Boca Raton BowlUCF vs. FAU
Duke’s Mayo BowlNebraska vs. Georgia Tech
Famous Idaho Potato BowlBuffalo vs. San Diego State
FBC Mortgage Cure BowlCharlotte vs. Miami (Ohio)
Los Angeles BowlUSC vs. Boise State
Camellia BowlCentral Michigan vs. South Alabama
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces BowlSMU vs. Marshall
Military BowlNavy vs. N.C. State
Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas BowlUtah vs. Missouri
Mobile Alabama Lending Tree BowlUAB vs. Louisiana
Myrtle Beach BowlMemphis vs. Appalachian State
New Era Pinstripe BowlPurdue vs. Virginia Tech
New Mexico BowlHawaii vs. Houston
NOVA Home Loans Arizona BowlOhio vs. Air Force
Outback BowlKentucky vs. Northwestern
Quick Lane BowlToledo vs. Iowa
R+L Carriers New Orleans BowlLouisiana Tech vs. Coastal Carolina
Radiance Technologies Independence BowlArmy vs. Stanford
SERVPRO First Responder BowlIowa State vs. Washington*
TaxSlayer Gator BowlAuburn vs. North Carolina
Ticket Smarter Birmingham BowlTulsa vs. South Carolina
Tony the Tiger Sun BowlCal vs. Boston College
TransPerfect Music City BowlLSU vs. Indiana
Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco BowlUTSA vs. Nevada
Valero Alamo BowlOklahoma vs. Arizona State
VRBO Citrus BowlTexas A,amp;M vs. Penn State

* indicates non-bowl-tie-in

New Year’s Day 6 projections after Week 8

DateBowlMatchup
Dec. 30Goodyear Cotton BowlOklahoma State vs. Michigan
Jan. 1Chick-Fil-A Peach BowlGeorgia vs. Miami
Jan. 2PlayStation Fiesta BowlCincinnati vs. Wisconsin
Jan. 2Capital One Orange BowlFlorida vs. Notre Dame

College Football Playoff projections after Week 8

DateBowlMatchup
Jan. 1Rose Bowl Game (semifinal)Alabama vs. Ohio State
Jan. 1Allstate Sugar Bowl (semifinal)Clemson vs. Oregon
Jan. 11CFP Championship GameOhio State vs. Clemson

