College football bowl projections: Michigan, Wisconsin crash New Year’s Day 6 after Week 8

The Big Ten returned to action over the weekend, and that led to some changes in our bowl projections after the Week 8 slate of games.

Michigan replaced Penn State in our New Year’s Day 6 after an impressive victory against Minnesota. Our College Football Playoff picks remain the same, with Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama and Oregon holding their spots. The Ducks begin play in two weeks.

Two more bowls — the Fenway Bowl and Holiday Bowl — announced that they will not be played in 2020. We tweaked our projections to account for the changes.

This season’s semifinals are Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl Game and Sugar Bowl. The Playoff championship game will be Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

With that in mind, here are Sporting News’ picks for the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Day Six heading into Week 9:

Bowl projections after Week 8

Bowl Matchup Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl TCU vs. Tennessee AutoZone Liberty Bowl Texas vs. Arkansas Gasparilla Bowl BYU vs. Liberty Guaranteed Rate Bowl West Virginia vs. Minnesota Cheez-It Bowl Kansas State vs. Louisville Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl UCF vs. FAU Duke’s Mayo Bowl Nebraska vs. Georgia Tech Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Buffalo vs. San Diego State FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl Charlotte vs. Miami (Ohio) Los Angeles Bowl USC vs. Boise State Camellia Bowl Central Michigan vs. South Alabama Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl SMU vs. Marshall Military Bowl Navy vs. N.C. State Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl Utah vs. Missouri Mobile Alabama Lending Tree Bowl UAB vs. Louisiana Myrtle Beach Bowl Memphis vs. Appalachian State New Era Pinstripe Bowl Purdue vs. Virginia Tech New Mexico Bowl Hawaii vs. Houston NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl Ohio vs. Air Force Outback Bowl Kentucky vs. Northwestern Quick Lane Bowl Toledo vs. Iowa R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Louisiana Tech vs. Coastal Carolina Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Army vs. Stanford SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Iowa State vs. Washington* TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Auburn vs. North Carolina Ticket Smarter Birmingham Bowl Tulsa vs. South Carolina Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Cal vs. Boston College TransPerfect Music City Bowl LSU vs. Indiana Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl UTSA vs. Nevada Valero Alamo Bowl Oklahoma vs. Arizona State VRBO Citrus Bowl Texas A,amp;M vs. Penn State

* indicates non-bowl-tie-in

New Year’s Day 6 projections after Week 8

Date Bowl Matchup Dec. 30 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Oklahoma State vs. Michigan Jan. 1 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl Georgia vs. Miami Jan. 2 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Cincinnati vs. Wisconsin Jan. 2 Capital One Orange Bowl Florida vs. Notre Dame

College Football Playoff projections after Week 8