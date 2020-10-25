Coinbase CEO prompts furious accusations of hypocrisy as he pushes political misinformation By Cointelegraph

Coinbase CEO prompts furious accusations of hypocrisy as he pushes political misinformation
Less than a month after Brian Armstrong declared Coinbase should “be laser focused on achieving its mission,” he seemingly violated his own policy by tweeting a political post riddled with falsehoods… during business hours.
In an Oct. 23 tweet from Armstrong’s personal account, the Coinbase CEO posted a link to a blog written by Rob Rhinehart on Kanye West’s presidential run with the tagline “epic post.”
Do as I say, not as I do
