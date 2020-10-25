Coca-Cola Amatil gets $6.6 billion takeover offer from Coca-Cola European Partners By

© . FILE PHOTO: Workers walk at PT Coca-Cola Amatil Indonesia’s factory in Cibitung
() – Coca-Cola (NYSE:) Amatil Ltd (AX:) said on Monday that Coca-Cola European Partners (L:) offered to buy the Australian bottler for A$9.23 billion ($6.58 billion), in what would be the country’s biggest deal this year.
The world’s largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola is offering A$12.75 per share, an 18.6% premium to the last closing price of the Sydney-based company that operates across six countries in the Asia-Pacific.
($1 = 1.4027 Australian dollars)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.