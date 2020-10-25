Clarence NYC & Chris Sails Go Back & Forth On Social Media

Clarence NYC and Chris Sails exchanged a few words on social media over the weekend, and the words that they had for each other definitely had everyone glued to their phones.

Things started off when Clarence and his ex-girlfriend Leslie Ines took to YouTube to address a book titled “Queen of Lies.” The book alleged that Clarence left Leslie for Queen Naija, so they both addressed what was discussed in the book and denied the allegations that were mentioned. It also gave viewers the chance to hear from one of Clarence’s exes.

View this post on Instagram Now #TeaMates, sit down and please sip with discretion ! If you’ve been keeping up with #QueenNaija & #ClarenceNYC since they started their videos together, this ‘ #Queen of Lies’ book has been floating around for a minute. ______________________________ As for the writer of the book is still anonymous, but with all the tea spilled many supporters assumed that Clarence’s ex #LeslieInes allegedly wrote the book. ______________________________ Clarence and Leslie broke up about 3 years ago, but he recently addressed many of the allegations since the book has put viewers in a frenzy. He shut down abortions rumors, cheating, and more ! ______________________________ Fans also had a lot to say, some even pulled out old Clarence & Queen footage to back up his claims. ( SWIPE ) ______________________________ Following Clarence’s video, his ex Leslie decided to break her silence and give her side of the story. She also shut down a few allegations and went into details about their relationship. ______________________________ Clarence announced that he had more to get off his chest and should be dropping another video, but until then — #TeaMates, what’s y’all thoughts ?! A post shared by The Shade Room Teens (@theshaderoomteens) on Oct 24, 2020 at 4:36pm PDT

In another video, Clarence addressed Leslie and the claims that he only got into a relationship with Queen Naija for money and attention. During the video, he became emotional as he spoke about why he fell in love with Queen, and how he didn’t appreciate others speaking down on their relationship while they are happy.

View this post on Instagram #ClarenceNYC gets emotional as he addresses his ex #LeslieInes claims that he used #QueenNaija for money and clout. ______________________________ “One day my son gotta see you saying that I got with his mom for money and clout. That’s the mother of my kids … you trippin’ ‘ “ ______________________________ Clarence also showed how business started between him and #Queen. He made it clear that they both respected relationships at the time, but he didn’t expect to fall in love with her down the line. ______________________________ Clarence also had a word for #ChrisSails & his ex Leslie regarding mentioning and talking down on their relationship. ( SWIPE ) A post shared by The Shade Room Teens (@theshaderoomteens) on Oct 25, 2020 at 8:46am PDT

Queen’s ex-husband and the father of her eldest son, Chris Sails, also commented on the matter through social media, which caught the attention of Clarence. In the end, Chris told Clarence, “I’d really beat yo a** though. I have yet to meet you. We gotta meet one day lol.”

View this post on Instagram Well #ClarenceNYC is done for the night #ChrisSails A post shared by The Shade Room Teens (@theshaderoomteens) on Oct 24, 2020 at 8:06pm PDT

That eventually led to Chris Sails going to his Instagram story to claim that Clarence really didn’t purchase Queen’s Birkin bag for her birthday and that Queen gave him the money to buy it.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #ChrisSails shared a quick word about #QueenNaija and #ClarenceNYC!! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 25, 2020 at 8:16am PDT

Once Clarence caught wind of what Chris was saying, he then took to Twitter and said, “If ‘same sh*t different day’ was a person…” He continued to make a reaction video about Chris speaking on the situation with his ex.

Needless to say, the saga with these two continue.

Check out a simplified recap below:

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #TSRUpdatez—Whew!! #ClarenceNYC clapped back at #ChrisSails following his comments from earlier. We also provided ya’ll with the timeline on how things even got to this point (SWIPE)—(via. @theshaderoomteens) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 25, 2020 at 4:31pm PDT

However, in other news, Queen Naija’s highly anticipated debut album “Misunderstood,” is scheduled to release on October 30th.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

