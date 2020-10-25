Chelsea Handler Makes Alleged ‘Racist’ Comment About 50 Cent!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Chelsea Handler is going viral all over social media, for making what many are calling a “racist” remark about her ex-boyfriend Curtis 50 Cent Jackson.

Chelsea went on national TV and said she was compelled to scold her 50 Cent to remind him that ‘he’s a black person, so he can’t vote for Trump.’ then confirmed that Chelsea then added she’d ‘go for another spin’ if the rapper ‘publicly denounces’ the president.

