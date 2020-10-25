Chelsea Handler Makes Alleged ‘Racist’ Comment About 50 Cent!!

Chelsea Handler is going viral all over social media, for making what many are calling a “racist” remark about her ex-boyfriend Curtis 50 Cent Jackson.

Chelsea went on national TV and said she was compelled to scold her 50 Cent to remind him that ‘he’s a black person, so he can’t vote for Trump.’ then confirmed that Chelsea then added she’d ‘go for another spin’ if the rapper ‘publicly denounces’ the president.

Earlier in the week, Chelsea made headlines for taking 50 Cent to task on Twitter after he appeared to endorse Trump for reelection. 50 complained about a potential 62 percent tax that Joe Biden supposedly wants to put on people making over $400,000 in New York City.

‘Hey f**ker! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, f**ker! Remember?’ Handler tweeted to 50 Cent on Wednesday.

50 Responded. He didn’t go particularly hard on Chelsea – but he made it clear that he doesn’t support Trump: