Charles Hoskinson calls for a different kind of apoliticism than Brian Armstrong By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
8

Charles Hoskinson calls for a different kind of apoliticism than Brian Armstrong

“My first thought was he must have been hacked”, said Hoskinson, reflecting on opening an email he received from David Barrett, the CEO of Expensify, urging him to vote for Joe Biden:

Source: Twitter.

Hoskinson later discovered that he was not the only recipient of the email at IOHK, but was rather a part of a bulk email blast sent to all of his company’s employees. Hoskinson remembered using Expensify, a platform which provides companies with expense management tools, in the early days of IOHK, but could not immediately recall if they were still using it. He mentioned in a 10-minute YouTube diatribe:

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR