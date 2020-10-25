Celebrities Encouraging People To Vote

“Let’s put out the dumpster fire that is 2020.”
As you (hopefully) know, the US presidential election is just around the corner. This is the biggest election of our lives, people!! So here are 25 celebrities who are encouraging you to make your voice heard on Nov. 3:
4.
Lady Gaga:
9.
Taylor Swift:
12.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds:
19.
Samuel L. Jackson:
25.
And finally, Demi Moore:
For voting resources and information, click here.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!