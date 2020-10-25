Bulgarian PM Borissov tests positive for coronavirus By

© . FILE PHOTO: EU leaders summit in Brussels
SOFIA () – Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Sunday he had tested positive for coronavirus after taking two tests.
In a posting on his official Facebook account, Borissov said he would stay at home for treatment as recommended by his doctors.
Borissov and three cabinet ministers had self-isolated on Friday following contact with a person who had tested positive for COVID-19. Health authorities had lifted Borissov’s quarantine late on Saturday.
