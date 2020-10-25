BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, XLM By Cointelegraph

Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, XLM
Hot on the heels of Paypal’s crypto adoption, JPMorgan’s Global Markets Strategy division released a report detailing how (BTC) could offer “considerable” upside “if it competes more intensely with gold as an ‘alternative’ currency.”
According to the analysts, the three reasons for their long-term bullish view on Bitcoin are the large valuation gap between Bitcoin and gold, the growing utility of cryptocurrencies, and millennials preferring Bitcoin over gold in the long-term.
