Britain’s Geoghegan Hart wins Giro d’Italia By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


MILAN () – Briton Tao Geoghegan Hart won the Giro d’Italia after beating Maglia Rosa holder Jai Hindley of Australia in the 21st and final stage, a 15.7-km individual time trial on Sunday.

The Ineos-Grenadiers rider started the day 0.86 seconds behind Hindley but beat him to win the race by 39 seconds, according to provisional timings.

The race had been rescheduled from May 9-31 amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR