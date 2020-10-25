Britain’s Geoghegan Hart wins Giro d’Italia By





MILAN () – Briton Tao Geoghegan Hart won the Giro d’Italia after beating Maglia Rosa holder Jai Hindley of Australia in the 21st and final stage, a 15.7-km individual time trial on Sunday.

The Ineos-Grenadiers rider started the day 0.86 seconds behind Hindley but beat him to win the race by 39 seconds, according to provisional timings.

The race had been rescheduled from May 9-31 amid the COVID-19 crisis.