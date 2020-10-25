Brett Phillips had migraine, needed IV after Game 4

The final play in the Tampa Bay Rays’ 8-7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday night was so wild that it left Brett Phillips feeling ill from all the excitement.

Phillips, who batted .196 in the regular season, got a hit off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen to change the game. Kevin Kiermaier scored the tying run on the hit, and then Randy Arozarena got the winning run thanks to some terrible Dodgers errors.

The game-changing play was so wild it left almost everyone stunned. That includes Phillips.

The 26-year-old said he had a pounding migraine and needed an IV because he was dehydrated from all the excitement. His resting heart rate was 140.