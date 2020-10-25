Blake Lively Took A Dig At The Gossip Girl Ending

🚨 Warning! Huge Gossip Girl spoilers! Literally the ending! You have been warned! 🚨
If you’re a Gossip Girl fan, you’re likely aware of all the discussion surrounding the big reveal that Dan was the titular girl of gossip.
After all, there are some moments in the show that arguably don’t make a ton of sense in hindsight — like when Dan befriends Georgina as “Sarah,” even though Gossip Girl knows who she really was.
So, it tracked that an Instagram account like @greyspacefashion would make a post about it.
However, one of the people who shared it was none other than Blake Lively — Serena van der Woodsen herself.
Blake took to her Instagram story to add, “YOU’RE surprised…Imagine how the writers felt.” Does this mean that Blake herself doesn’t think the ending was exactly thought through?!
Welp, here’s hoping that the reboot makes a touch more sense!
