Bills vs Jets live stream: How to watch week 7 of NFL play online

It’s a strange sight to see the Buffalo Bills leading the AFC East, followed by the Miami Dolphins, instead of the New England Patriots, but that’s where we are in 2020. The Bills started strong with four straight wins, but have fumbled slightly dropping the last two games. Still, the first place Bills in week seven shouldn’t have much of a problem coming up with another win against the 0-6 Jets.
The Bills’ emerging weak spot seems to be its defense. Both the Chiefs and Titans exploited that weakness to get the best of the Bills. If the Jets want to pick up their first win, this is the spot to hit at the moment. Of course, it’s hard to tell if the Jets are actually trying to win at this point or are accomplishing a different goal in trying to tank the season. Sam Darnold has not been anywhere close to the player the Jets need and may soon find himself replaced if something dramatic doesn’t change soon.
Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets: Where and when?
Two New York teams go head-to-head as the Buffalo Bills try to defeat the New York Jets on Sunday, October 25. The game starts at 1:00 PM ET which means it’s an early 10:00 AM start time on the West Coast. You can find this game on CBS.
Watch Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets online from outside your country
If you’re in the US, UK, or Australia, there’s more specific watch information on the Buffalo and New York game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.
That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the game this weekend. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets online in the US
This week seven matchup is set to be shown on CBS. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into a CBS All Access app to catch all the fast-paced action.
Of course, CBS is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and there’s a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can potentially watch Sunday’s match at MetLife Stadium for free!
FuboTV is the most comprehensive option
There are a lot of great ways to keep up with this season’s great games, but Fubo.TV may be one of the best solutions for most people. The service offers access to CBS, NBC, FOX, NFL Network, ESPN, & Redzone, which covers nearly every single option that you need in order to be able to watch the games each week as they take place. It’s more expensive than Sling, but if keeping up on all the action is important to you, this is the way to go.
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don’t want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now.
How to stream Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets live in the UK
American football fans can watch up to six NFL games live each week courtesy of the new Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Unfortunately this Bills and Jets matchup isn’t one of Sky’s featured games this weekend, but you can tune in via the NFL Game Pass Pro, with its £143.99 subscription giving you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.
Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.
How to stream Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets live in Canada
Streaming service DAZN has exclusive live coverage of all 2020-21 regular season games in Canada. Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, the subscription will also provide NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN’s amazing live sports roster. This also includes Premier League and Champions League soccer.
Live stream Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets in Australia
If you’re planning on watching this Bills and Jets game down in Australia, then you’ll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action in Australia. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.
The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport – including Spain’s La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Even better, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for first-time users to the service.
