‘Big Brother’ All-Stars Winner: Season 22 Finale Predictions

The three All-Stars left in the Big Brother house are so close to that prize money, they can practically taste it — but only one houseguest will have their appetite for $500,000 satisfied.

Cody Calafiore, Enzo Palumbo and Nicole Franzel have all reached the finale of Big Brother‘s second All-Stars season, and the Final 3 is familiar territory for each of them: Enzo came in third place on BB12, Cody famously settled for second place against Derrick Levasseur on BB16 and Nicole won the whole game when she returned for BB18 (after previously playing with Cody on Season 16).

During the two-hour season finale on Wednesday, Oct. 28 (CBS, 9/8c), the nine-person jury will ultimately decide who stands in that confetti when they leave the Big Brother house. But before they cast their votes, we want your thoughts on who will, and should, win the season.

Heading into finale night, Enzo seems like the longest shot to win. On one hand, he did play an admirable social game; he was never an official member of the Committee alliance that dominated the first half of the season, yet he still managed to forge strong relationships with powerful players and avoid getting nominated all season.

That said, Enzo’s game is probably better defined by what he didn’t do. Despite weeks of claiming he wanted to make a big move and evict a major threat, he squandered every opportunity to do so, then strangely chose to oust David over Nicole during the triple eviction. At the time, Enzo’s decision to keep Nicole seemed to pay off for him — but when it comes time for Enzo to convince the jury of his memorable game moves, I’m not entirely sure what he’d say.

Nicole, despite the obvious target on her back as a previous winner, has reached the finale once again — and even though she went on the block twice during Triple Eviction night, she’s otherwise managed to stay off most players’ radar as someone they’d want to evict. (No small feat for a onetime champ.) Plus, Nicole’s résumé now includes multiple competition wins and a Head of Household reign that ended with Memphis’ eviction; combine those 11th-hour accomplishments with the sheer ridiculousness that no one tried to stop a former victor from winning again, and she just might have a real shot at making BB history.

But it will be tough to beat Cody if he reaches the Final Two — and that seems very likely, given his solid, season-long pacts with both Nicole and Enzo. With three Head of Household and four Power of Veto wins under his belt, Cody has been a major competitive threat, all while protecting himself so well socially that he’s never even been nominated this season. Of course, Cody has one major hurdle left in his way: If he doesn’t win that final HOH competition, he’s at the mercy of Nicole or Enzo, either of whom could potentially blindside Cody and (wisely) evict him at third place. If he reaches the Final Two, though? Season 22 could be Cody’s to lose.

Now that you’ve read our thoughts on the matter, we want yours! Cast your votes in the two polls below, then drop a comment to elaborate on your finale predictions.

