Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 8

Every season, there are a few players that fantasy football owners are slow to come around on. These players have usually been in the league for at least a few seasons and generally haven’t put up huge stats, which is why everyone assumes their current hot streaks still be short lived. Cole Beasley and Nelson Agholor have been those guys this year, but after their biggest games to date, both figure to be among the top Week 8 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. They will be joined by RBs La’Mical Perine and Wayne Gallman, as well as potential breakout pass-catchers like Brandon Aiyuk, Harrison Bryant, and Rashard Higgins.

Originally, Jeff Wilson Jr. looked like a surefire headliner among that group, but after aggravating his calf injury on his third TD of the day, it seems likely he’ll miss time. Our full free agent list includes the most likely 49ers fill-ins (Tevin Coleman, JaMycal Hasty), as well as more potential pickups (Trey Burton, Logan Thomas, Dallas Goedert, Marquez Callaway, Sterling Shepard) who could have both short- and long-term value. We also have a host of high-upside QB, TE, and D/ST streamers for Week 8, which you can find at the end of this list.

Whether to use a waiver claim this week really comes down to what you need and what your record is. There isn’t an obvious, must-have pickup, but you can make a case for Perine, Hasty/Coleman, and Gallman depending on how badly you need a back. Beasley, Agholor, Aiyuk, Shepard, and Higgins could all have WR3 value going forward, but that doesn’t necessarily make them worth claims (and certainly not high ones). Goedert is worth a claim if we know he’s coming back this week, but given the radio slience surrounding his ankle injury, it’s tough to invest too heavily in him unless TE is the only hole in your lineup.

Your level of waiver activity also depends on your place in the standings. If you’re likely to be 6-1 or 5-2, you can probably save your waiver position for when a future injury strikes. However, if you’re scratching and clawing for every win, you might need to do what you can to secure the best lineup possible for the coming week. Saving your waiver claims for later won’t help you much if you don’t make the playoffs. — Matt Lutovsky

Unless otherwise noted, only players owned in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues considered.