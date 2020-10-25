Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 8

Every season, there are a few players that fantasy football owners are slow to come around on. These players have usually been in the league for at least a few seasons and generally haven’t put up huge stats, which is why everyone assumes their current hot streaks still be short lived. Cole Beasley and Nelson Agholor have been those guys this year, but after their biggest games to date, both figure to be among the top Week 8 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. They will be joined by RBs La’Mical Perine and Wayne Gallman, as well as potential breakout pass-catchers like Brandon Aiyuk, Harrison Bryant, and Rashard Higgins.
Originally, Jeff Wilson Jr. looked like a surefire headliner among that group, but after aggravating his calf injury on his third TD of the day, it seems likely he’ll miss time. Our full free agent list includes the most likely 49ers fill-ins (Tevin Coleman, JaMycal Hasty), as well as more potential pickups (Trey Burton, Logan Thomas, Dallas Goedert, Marquez Callaway, Sterling Shepard) who could have both short- and long-term value. We also have a host of high-upside QB, TE, and D/ST streamers for Week 8, which you can find at the end of this list.
Whether to use a waiver claim this week really comes down to what you need and what your record is. There isn’t an obvious, must-have pickup, but you can make a case for Perine, Hasty/Coleman, and Gallman depending on how badly you need a back. Beasley, Agholor, Aiyuk, Shepard, and Higgins could all have WR3 value going forward, but that doesn’t necessarily make them worth claims (and certainly not high ones). Goedert is worth a claim if we know he’s coming back this week, but given the radio slience surrounding his ankle injury, it’s tough to invest too heavily in him unless TE is the only hole in your lineup.
Your level of waiver activity also depends on your place in the standings. If you’re likely to be 6-1 or 5-2, you can probably save your waiver position for when a future injury strikes. However, if you’re scratching and clawing for every win, you might need to do what you can to secure the best lineup possible for the coming week. Saving your waiver claims for later won’t help you much if you don’t make the playoffs. — Matt Lutovsky
Unless otherwise noted, only players owned in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues considered.
Perine had a big first half in Week 7, but after barely touching the ball in the second half, his numbers look pretty pedestrian (13 touches, 55 total yards TD). Still, the fact he tied for the team lead with 11 carries and was trusted on a carry inside the 10-yard line (which he scored on) is important. Perine figures to continue to earn more playing time going forward, as 37-year-old Frank Gore isn’t “the future” for New York. Now’s the time to grab Perine if he’s still available, especially with a favorable matchup on deck against Kansas City next week.–Matt Lutovsky
Against the Eagles last Thursday, Devonta Freeman totaled just eight yards on the ground before exiting because of an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Dion Lewis had a key fumble on his first touch of the game. As a result, it was Gallman who handled most of the workload at RB for the Giants. He totaled 34 yards and a TD on 10 carries while adding five catches for 20 yards through the air. Gallman will have a chance to be the Giants’ lead back if Freeman continues to miss time, so he’s worth scooping up despite a tough Week 8 matchup against the Bucs. —Jacob Camenker
Mark Ingram is dealing with a high-ankle sprain and he may not be able to play in Week 8 against the Steelers. If he can’t go, Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins will be the top RBs for the Ravens. Edwards is somehow owned in just 6 percent of Yahoo leagues., and while he has a tough matchup upcoming against the Steelers, he needs to be owned since he will be a potential volume-based flex play. —JC
Hasty was operating as San Francisco’s No. 2 back when Jeff Wilson Jr. was piling up monster stats against the Patriots in Week 7, and he took over as the primary runner after Wilson (calf) was carted off. He finished the day with 57 yards on carries and added another 16 yards on his lone reception. It’s unclear if Tevin Coleman (ankle) will be back next week, and if he is, he would likely be San Francisco’s top back against the Seahawks. But if Coleman remains out, it looks like Hasty will get the nod over Jerick McKinnon, who barely saw the field today. That would give Hasty flex value considering how well San Francisco runs the ball. —ML
Coleman (knee) will soon be ready to come off IR and rejoin the 49ers. It’s hard to trust the 49ers to use the same gameplan at RB in any given week, but after Jeff Wilson Jr. aggravated his calf injury in Week 7, it seems likely Coleman, who had 14 carries in the last game he played, will be the top between-the-tackles runner for San Francisco when he’s healthy (assuming Raheem Mostert remains out because of an ankle injury). Coleman’s return will likely occur in either Week 8 (@ Seahawks) or Week 9 (vs. Packers). —JC
Beasley has been solid all season, but he took his game to another level in Week 7 against the Jets, catching 11-of-12 targets for 112 yards (all season highs). Beasley was undoubtedly helped by John Brown (knee) being out and the favorable matchup, but he’s been playing at a WR3 level all season, at least in PPR leagues, and he should be picked up in all formats immediately. Buffalo has a tough matchup against the Patriots next week, but Beasley will be a must-start in Week 9 against Seattle’s league-worst pass defense. —ML
Aiyuk had the best day of any 49ers receiver against the Patriots. He saw seven targets and caught six of them for 115 yards. He and Deebo Samuel are the clear-cut top receiver options for the 49ers and with Samuel (hamstring) banged up, Aiyuk may be the No. 1 if he has to miss time. Matchups with the Seahawks, Packers, and Saints should all be good opportunities for Aiyuk to emerge as a consistent WR2 or WR3, especially if Samuel is out. —JC
Agholor tied for the team lead in targets (9) and broke 100 yards for the first time all season. Even more noteworthy is that he scored for the third straight game and fourth time this season. Darren Waller remains Vegas’s top target and Henry Ruggs will always be a big-play, boom-or-bust threat, but Agholor looks like he’s going to have a pretty decent floor as a WR3 candidate going forward. He can certainly be used next week against the Browns. —JC
Goedert (ankle) is eligible to come off IR, and it seems likely that it will happen before the Eagles’ Week 10 game. They are on bye in Week 9 but have a favorable matchup against the Cowboys and their woeful defense that is allowing the most points per game in the NFL this season. Goedert is worth adding if you need help at the tight end spot. Best-case scenario, he plays and starts in Week 8. Worst case, you have to wait a few weeks before he’s ready to be a TE1 in Zach Ertz’s absence. —JC
The Chargers RB situation will be a seesaw each week as long as Austin Ekeler (hamstring) is out. Some weeks, Justin Jackson will lead the charge. Other weeks, it will be Kelley. Against the Jaguars, Kelley led the duo with 17 touches to Jackson’s 10. Kelley needs to be owned since he’s a flex play already and has RB2 upside if he consistently emerges as the top RB over Jackson. The Chargers are facing the Broncos and Raiders the next two weeks, and the matchup against Vegas is a particularly nice one for owners who are able to land Kelley. —JC
The Bills continue to split touches between their top two RBs, Moss and Devin Singletary. Moss had the better day against the Jets in Week 8, as he outgained Singletary 72-47 despite both getting 10 touches. Despite this even split, Singletary is 93 percent owned while Moss is only 46 percent owned. Moss should be scooped up, as the rookie can be a good flex, though his upcoming matchups against the Patriots, Seahawks, and 49ers don’t look too appetizing. —JC
After Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) exited the Browns’ win over the Bengals, it became the Higgins show. Higgins caught all six of his targets for 110 yards and should continue to be a big part of the Cleveland offense if Beckham needs to miss time. The Browns don’t have a tough schedule upcoming either, as they are taking on the Raiders, Texans, Eagles, and Jaguars the next four weeks. Higgins can definitely take advantage of that. —JC
Shepard (toe) returned from a four-week absence for the Giants last Thursday and quickly emerged as Daniel Jones’ go-to target. He saw eight targets, good for the second most on the team behind only Evan Engram, and caught six passes for 59 yards and a score. Shepard should continue to be a solid WR3/flex play, especially in PPR formats. After a tough Week 8 game against the Bucs, Shepard takes on Washington, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, and Seattle, so he should have WR3 upside in those favorable matchups. —JC
Bryant got the start in place of Austin Hooper (appendix) in Week 7, and he picked up where Hooper left off, catching four-of-five targets for 56 yards and two scores. David Njoku also caught a score on three targets, but Bryant seems to be the “1A” tight end in Cleveland right now. Hooper figures to be out at least one more week considering Cleveland has a Week 9, so Bryant might only have value next week against the Raiders, but at fantasy’s thinnest position, that still makes him worth a pickup. — ML
In his past five games, Ward has averaged 6.4 targets and found the end-zone three times. The Eagles are taking on a weak Cowboys defense in Week 8, and with DeSean Jackson (ankle) out, Ward could be in line for an increased role once again. Grab him if you need some help at receiver and fire him up as a WR3 for one week ahead of the Eagles’ Week 9 bye. After that, you can either stash him as bench depth or target another waiver wire pickup. —JC
With Michael Thomas (hamstring) and Emmanuel Sanders (COVID) sidelined, Smith saw four targets against the Panthers and caught all of them for 54 yards. He was solid with the ball in his hands, and with it seeming like Thomas is going to miss Week 8, Smith can be added as a potential WR3/flex. The Saints have tough matchups against the Bears and Buccaneers on deck, but if Smith has opportunities, he could be worth using. —JC
Callaway was the leading receiver for the Saints on Sunday. The team was without their top-two weapons in Michael Thomas (hamstring) and Emmanuel Sanders (COVID), but Callaway filled in nicely. He caught eight-of-10 targets and racked up 75 yards. He’ll be a fine fill-in as long as Thomas and Sanders are out, but it is worth noting that Callaway left the game late with an ankle injury. Check on Callaway’s status before using a claim on him, but if he is healthy, he could be a nice short-term flex option for WR-needy teams, especially in PPR leagues. —JC
Cobb had the best game of his season on Sunday against the Packers. He saw a team-high 10 targets, catching eight for 95 yards. He will continue to compete with Will Fuller and Brandin Cooks for touches, but Cobb seems to have established himself as Deshaun Watson’s middle-of-the-field security blanket. The Texans are playing the Jaguars and the Browns the next two weeks, so Cobb should have a chance to repeat his success in those outings. —JC
So far this year, Burton is averaging 5.7 targets per game, and he had two TDs in his last game against the Bengals. He is a big part of the Colts’ offensive gameplan, and though he’s playing the Lions, a team that has been good against TEs this year, his target floor will make him a top-notch streamer or potential TE1. —JC
For the third consecutive game, Thomas saw four targets. For the second game in a row, he logged a TD. Against Dallas, he posted 60 yards with the score and had one of the best games of his career as a tight end. Washington is on bye in Week 8, but after that, Thomas gets to face the Giants, Lions, Bengals, and Cowboys, and he can be trusted as a streamer in each of those matchups. —JC
Patrick had one of his quietest games of the season in Week 7. He saw just four targets but still finished with 44 receiving yards, which led the team. Perhaps in better weather — it was snowing Denver in Week 7 — Patrick will once again find the end zone or log another 100-yard game. The Broncos are playing the Chargers, Falcons, and Raiders the next three weeks, so Patrick should be a rock-solid WR3/flex play at the least in those contests. —JC
Ruggs only had two catches for 35 yards against the Buccaneers, but that’s the rub with deep-threat receivers. They are boom-or-bust playmakers more often than not, but they are still worth fliers most of the time. Ruggs has a good matchup against a Browns team that has struggled against receivers in Week 8. He needs to be more than 51 percent owned, and this upcoming week could be the first-round rookie’s big breakout. —JC
A.J. Brown made the explosive plays for the Titans against the Steelers, but Davis was the one that led the team in targets. He saw 10 on the day, catching six for 35 yards and a TD. Davis has at least 100 receiving yards or a TD in three of his four outings this season, so he has been consistent. The Titans have four brutal weeks approaching against the Bears, Colts, Ravens, and Colts again, but Davis should still be owned as a solid bye-week fill-in despite those tough matchups. —JC
Is the first game of his NFL career, New York’s second-round pick tied for the team lead in targets for the Jets. He saw seven passes come his way against the Bills, catching four for 42 yards, which led the team. Mims did a lot of his damage in the first half with the Jets’ top receiver, Jamison Crowder (groin) out, but Mims could emerge as a worthwhile volume-based flex play. Mims is taking on the Chiefs, Patriots, Chargers, and Dolphins the next four weeks, so he should have some opportunities to catch passes in garbage time, at the very least. —JC
Samuel continues to serve as a multi-faceted weapon for the Panthers. He had a team-high six catches on six targets (second on the team) for 48 yards in Week 7, and he added a TD on the ground. The Panthers are taking on the Falcons in Week 8 on a short week, so Samuel could be a WR3 against a Falcons secondary that has had a lot of trouble against receivers this year. —JC
After catching just six passes for 89 yards and a TD in the first four games of the Dolphins’ season, Williams has logged six catches for 124 yards and two TDs in his past two games. He is starting to become a bigger part of Miami’s offense andis certainly worth owning. We don’t know what his chemistry with Tua Tagovailoa looks like, but after a matchup against the Rams, he gets to take on the Cardinals, Chargers, and Broncos the next three weeks. At some point in there, he will be a decent flex play and a potential WR3.–JC
Rodgers was the Eagles’ lead TE on Thursday night against the Giants with Zach Ertz (ankle) and Dallas Goedert (ankle) out. He caught six passes for 85 yards and was a preferred target of Carson Wentz. Rodgers should get another chance to start this week against the Cowboys barring a return from Goedert. Logan Thomas just posted strong numbers against Dallas (four catches, 60 yards, TD) so Rodgers could be in for similar numbers given his excellent receiving ability. —JC
Bryant may have posted the better statline, but Njoku found the end zone, as well. Given how much the Browns value their tight ends, both Bryant and Njoku will have a chance to be relevant as long as Austin Hooper (appendicitis) is out. They are taking on the Raiders next week, so at the very least, Njoku can be trusted as a TD threat in that matchup. —JC
Through two games with the Broncos, Albert O is averaging 6.5 targets per game and had a team-high seven catches and 60 yards against the Chiefs in Week 7. With Noah Fant still working back to 100 percent after an ankle injury, Okwuegbunam should have a chance to see snaps and is re-establishing a rapport with his college teammate Drew Lock. You could certainly do worse at the TE position, and Albert O has the upside of a TE1 if he gets consistent targets, particularly in the red zone where he could really excel. —JC
In his last two outings, Smith has caught four-of-five targets for 64 yards and four-of-five targets for 55 yards. He is becoming a weekly streaming option, and against the Packers, a team that will likely force the Vikings to throw often, Smith can be trusted as a potential streamer. —JC
Graham plays the Saints in Week 8, and they allow the most FPPG to TEs this year. That will make Graham a top-tier streamer that week, so grab him now since his volume is solid anyway. —JC
In his past four games, Bridgewater has logged at least 250 yards and two TDs three times. The only time he didn’t was a very tough matchup against the Bears. In Week 8, Bridgewater gets to take on the Falcons on Thursday Night Football. The Falcons are allowing the most fantasy points per game to QBs, making Bridgewater a top streamer in this matchup. If the Panthers offense continues to click, Bridgewater will be in the QB1 conversation each week. —JC
The 49ers are taking on the Seahawks in Week 8. The Seahawks have allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to QBs this year, and Garoppolo has played much better since his awful two-pick game against the Dolphins, so he will be one of the top streaming options for fantasy owners this week. —JC
Cousins has multiple TDs in three of his past four games and is taking on a Packers defense that has had trouble containing offenses at times this season. Even in games where Cousins struggles, like his three-interception game against the Falcons, he has a high floor due to garbage-time production. The Vikings will likely have to throw to keep pace with the Packers in Week 8, so Cousins can be trusted as a one-week replacement for Deshaun Watson or Kyler Murray. —JC
Need help at quarterback? Why not take a chance on Tua? The rookie QB is taking over as the Dolphins’ starting quarterback as of Week 8, and while he may not be a recommended start against the Rams his first time out, he’s worth adding as a potential streamer moving forward. —JC
In a tough week for defensive streamers, the Titans are one of the best of the bunch. They get to take on the Bengals in Week 8, and while Cincinnati can score, they’re also prone to allowing sacks and turnovers. The Titans could take advantage and force Joe Burrown into some mistakes. —JC
The Browns are among the league leaders in takeaways with 14 on the season. The Raiders have been good on offense, but if the Browns can continue to be opportunistic in Week 8, they could be worth trusting. — JC
Carson Wentz currently leads the league in interceptions (10) and has been sacked a league-high 28 times. The Cowboys defense may not be very good, but they should have a chance to get some pressure on Wentz as the Eagles continue to deal with a massive injury problem on their offensive line. That will make them a decent streamer. —JC
Like the Cowboys, the Raiders haven’t been great on defense this year. However, they are taking on Baker Mayfield and the Browns, and Mayfield has logged at least two turnovers in two of his past three games. If Mayfield continues to struggle with his accuracy, the Raiders will have a chance to emerge as a decent streaming defense. —JC