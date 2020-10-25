Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-order, JioCricket app launched, Vi launches weekend data rollover for prepaid users and more in top tech news of the week

Pre-bookings for Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have started in India this week. Telecom operator Vi (Vodafone Idea) has announced a weekend data rollover feature for its prepaid users. All this and and more in this edition of top tech news of the week.
//--END Chartbeat CODE --
//-- Facebook Pixel Code --
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,'script','https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');
fbq('init', '1181341651961954'); // Insert your pixel ID here.
fbq('track', 'PageView');
//-- DO NOT MODIFY -->
//-- End Facebook Pixel Code -->