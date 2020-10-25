Anonymous devs behind a DeFi yield farm could steal $1B in 12 hours By Cointelegraph

As noted by auditing companies PeckShield and Haechi and highlighted by Chris Blec, a DeFi community member, the governance parameters are not set by a contract with clearly defined rules. An admin key, presumably held by the anonymous developers behind the project, could be used to arbitrarily mint new FARM tokens.

Harvest Finance, a decentralized finance project that succeeded in attracting over $1 billion in funds locked, has an admin key that gives its holders the ability to mint tokens at will and steal users’ funds.

