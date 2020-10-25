Andy Dalton injury update: Cowboys QB knocked out on hit to head by Jon Bostic

Andy Dalton exited Sunday’s game after taking a big blow to the head/neck area, pushing the Cowboys to the No. 3 spot on their preseason quarterback depth chart. Dalton was ruled out for the game shortly after.

Dalton scrambled from deep in his own end during the third quarter of Week 7 against the Washington Football Team. Space opened up through the middle for Dalton to gain yardage. As he saw defenders approaching, Dalton went into a feet-first slide. Washington linebacker Jon Bostic launched himself at the sliding Dalton and crushed Dalton’s head/neck area. Dalton remained down in the moments immediately following the play. Bostic was ejected from the game.

Dallas announced that Dalton is being evaluated in the locker room for a possible conccusion. The Cowboys were relying on Dalton at quarterback after Dak Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury in Week 5. With Dalton out, Dallas is forced to turn to former James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci.

The cart came out for Dalton, who was eventually taken into the blue sideline medical tent. After time in the tent, Dalton walked to the locker room with trainers by his side.

Postgame, Dallas told the media that Dalton is alert and will be flying home with the Cowboys.

Cowboys QB Andy Dalton is doing much better. He is alert. He will be flying home with the team. He does not remember what happened on the hit that knocked him out of the game — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 25, 2020

Before being knocked out of Sunday’s game, Dalton was 9-for-19 passing for 75 yards with an interception.