Andrew Johns picks all-time NSW Blues side

To vote for the 40 Year teams for both NSW and Queensland, click here!

Eighth Immortal Andrew Johns has picked his all-time NSW side to celebrate 40 years of State of Origin, with James Tedesco the only current player to make the team.

Tedesco, with 10 Origin appearances to his name, narrowly pipped the likes of Anthony Minichiello (11 Origins) and Tim Brasher (21 Origins) for the fullback position.

The Roosters champion lines up in an all-star cast that also includes Brad Fittler, Laurie Daley, Glenn Lazarus and Paul Harragon.

NSW stars Danny Buderus and Brad Fittler. Photo: Tim Clayton (Sydney Morning Herald)

Johns chose Jarryd Hayne to play on a wing after he was the closest thing to a thorn in the Queensland dynasty side, winning several man of the match awards from a flank during a period when the Blues were whipping boys.

Speaking about Hayne’s role in that NSW side, Johns was in awe of his ability to be the clear stand-out on a field that also included Queensland legends Cameron Smith, Johnathan Thurston, Billy Slater and Greg Inglis.

“Jarryd Hayne played in a period where Queensland were so dominant and he still the best player on the field, on both teams,” Johns said.

“Some of the things he did in those series were just unbelievable and when they won the series it was on the back of him, the one time in 12 seasons. Incredible player.”

Jarryd Hayne (second from right) was the star of a NSW side that rarely tasted success. (AAP)

Hayne played at wing, centre and fullback over a 23-game Origin career that started in 2007 and ended in 2017. The only series he won was in 2014, when he starred in the No.1 jersey.

Johns’ said one of his most difficult decisions in picking the team was how to squeeze two clear champions, Brad Fittler and Laurie Daley, into the side together.

Both played some of their football at centre and lock, yet were known primarily as five-eighths. Both also inspired during their time captaining the NSW side.

Johns made the call that Daley would take the No.6 jersey in his side due to his halfback pick, with Ricky Stuart wearing the No.7.

“Growing up, that was the era in the early 1990s when they won three in a row (1992-1994), it was on the back of those players,” Johns said.

“The Raiders were on fire at that time, they were unbeatable, and just that combination, the long passing of Ricky and the running of Laurie.”

Johns picked the intimidating front-row pairing of Paul Harragon and Glenn Lazarus, describing Lazarus as “the best front-rower I’ve ever seen”.

“Early on I got to play hooker between those two and Lazo taught me so much about ruck defence, not only was he a great player he was incredibly smart,” Johns said.

Paul Gallen was the other recent player to get the nod in Johns’ side, with the man Queensland loved to hate during the dynasty era winning a spot on the bench alongside Craig Wing, Steve Roach and Steve Menzies.

“I couldn’t pick him in the front row ahead of Chief (Paul Harragon) and also Lazo,” Johns said. “He played in that era of Queensland’s total dominance but I thought his leadership in that time and also the way he stood up to the Queenslanders, that’s what we’re all about in NSW.”

Johns chose Phil Gould as his pick for greatest NSW coach over the 40 years of Origin.

Phil Gould celebrates as coach of the 2005 NSW side. Photo: Craig Golding (Sydney Morning Herald)

“He taught me so much about footy, he taught me so much about mentality going into big games and he was the perfect coach for that six-week period to get everyone in tune and everyone travelling in the one direction,” Johns said.

ANDREW JOHNS’ ALL-TIME NSW SIDE

Coach: Phil Gould

1. James Tedesco

2. Jarryd Hayne

3. Mark Gasnier

4. Brad Fittler

5. Eric Grothe

6. Laurie Daley

7. Ricky Stuart

8. Glenn Lazarus

9. Danny Buderus

10. Paul Harragon

11. Paul Sironen

12. Ben Kennedy

13. Bradley Clyde

14. Craig Wing

15. Paul Gallen

16. Steve Roach

17. Steve Menzies

