‘An End to the Chapter of Dictatorship’: Chileans Vote on a New Constitution

SANTIAGO, Chile — The protests started over a small hike in metro fares, then exploded into a broad reckoning over inequality that shook Chile for weeks. Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators poured into the streets, calling for sweeping change in their society, with higher wages and pensions, better health care and education.

The movement soon seized on a vehicle for their demands: Chile’s Constitution.

The existing charter, drafted without popular input during the military dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet and approved in a fraudulent plebiscite in 1980, was widely blamed for blocking change — and seen as a lingering link to a grim chapter in Chile’s history.

On Sunday, just over a year after the massive demonstrations swept the nation, Chileans were voting on whether to scrap the dictatorship-era document and write a new one. The process could transform a country that has long been regarded as one of the most stable and prosperous in Latin America.

“It wasn’t on anyone’s agenda,” said Lucía Dammert, a political scientist and board member of the research center Espacio Público. “The fact we are now discussing a new constitution is a victory of the social movement.”