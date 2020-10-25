Adele SNL Skit About Africa Backlash

“Y’all aren’t tired of these tropes yet?”
This week, Adele hosted Saturday Night Live in what was a highly anticipated debut.
However, the singer caused quite a controversy when she participated in an offensive sketch about African tourism, which perpetuated racist stereotypes about Black men.
In the skit, Adele, Kate McKinnon, and Heidi Gardner play three divorcees advertising African tourism, which include countless sexual innuendoes as shirtless Black men walk by carrying white women on their shoulders:
Adele, who is rumored to be dating Nigerian rapper Skepta, couldn’t keep her composure delivering euphemisms like, “I found such a deep, deep connection here” and said visitors should witness “the massive bamboos.”
The sketch received immediate backlash from people who found it offensive and also in poor taste, considering the current #EndSARS movement happening in Nigeria:
This user tweeted, “That ‘Africa’ #SNL sketch was not good. It portrayed bad stereotypes of Black men and objectified them which is truly just not funny.”
Others called out Adele, specifically:
“A skit about white women going to Africa for sex tourism with Adele breaking character constantly because she can’t control her laughter. Really???” one person wrote.
“The whole white women going to Africa for ‘tribesmen’ was just gross,” this user stated.
“Black men are so much more than horny white women’s playthings. Bring money and sneakers? TRASH. Shame on you #SNL,” another added.
“Y’all aren’t tired of these tropes yet?” this user chimed.
“I actually teach about the horrors of white people traveling the world and having sex with poor Black folks in the Caribbean and in Africa. #SNL just did a comedy sketch about it,” one professor noted.
Journalist Alphonso Van Marsh also pointed out that the sketch included Jamaica “as part of Africa” and claimed that “Egypt didn’t have much.”
Meanwhile, musical guest H.E.R. was applauded for using her platform to bring awareness to #EndSARS, writing, “While that ‘Visit Africa’ skit on #SNL was awkward, cringe-worthy, and frankly racist, kudos to H.E.R. for supporting and raising awareness about #EndSARS.”
Adele has yet to respond to the backlash, but we will update you if she does.
