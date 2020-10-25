Adele Sang Her Songs During A Bachelor Sketch On SNL

Oh, the money I’d pay to see Adele sing her way through a full season of The Bachelor.
Last night, Adele hosted Saturday Night Live for the very first time.
Even though she wasn’t the musical guest, many fans hoped to hear Adele sing during the show in some way or another. Lucky for us, Adele appeared in a “Bachelor” sketch where she sang snippets of not one, not two, but FOUR of her greatest hits.
Adele played herself in the sketch, in which she was a contestant on the latest season of The Bachelor:
Adele had a bit of a tendency to break out into song when things didn’t quite go her way, like when she started singing “Someone Like You” because she didn’t get the first rose.
Our girl made a whooooole lot of progress in just a fraction of an episode, it seems.
She broke into song again during a conversation with Ben, this time singing part of “When We Were Young.”
When another girl started talking to Ben, she turned everything around her sepia and sang her hit song “Hello” in perfect dramatic fashion.
We got an extra special ~remix~ of it, too, when she spied on their conversation from inside of a bush.
And finally, she went full “Rolling in the Deep” when another girl asked to talk to Ben.
Unfortunately Adele didn’t make it past the first night in the Bachelor mansion, but she did make our lives infinitely better by walking out into the audience and singing “Someone Like You.”
TV and Movies
