Adele Makes Her SNL Debut: Relive Her 5 Best Moments

2. Adele Isn’t Afraid to Poke Fun at Herself:

The actual Bachelor sketch, however, proved to be hilarious even without Adele’s mini-performances. The singer was fighting for Beck Bennett‘s “Ben K” heart. Naturally, she was up against a few Hannahs.

“I’m here because I’ve had a lot of heartbreak in my life, first at 19, then sort of famously at 21 and then even more famously at 25,” Adele quipped, as she played herself. “But I have a really good feeling about Ben K. It’s only Night One, but I can already tell he’s going to be the love of my life.”