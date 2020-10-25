Adele Jokes About Weight Loss, New Album and Love Life on ‘SNL’

NBC

The ‘When We Were Young’ hitmaker pokes fun at herself on her first hosting gig on ‘Saturday Night Live’, quipping about her new look, highly-anticipated album, and love life.

Adele updated fans on the status of her long-awaited new album during her hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) this weekend (24Oct20).

The 32-year-old “Someone Like You” hitmaker hosted the sketch comedy show live from New York City, with the Brit remembering her first appearance on the show 12 years ago, calling it her “big break” in the United States, during her monologue.

She also gave a special shout-out to Sarah Palin, who appeared on that same episode, and went on to provide an update on her next album – the follow-up to 2015’s “25”.

“My album is not yet finished… I’d rather put on some wigs, have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens,” laughed the hitmaker.

Adele also addressed her incredible weight loss, quipping, “I know I look really really different since you last saw me but, actually, because of all the Covid restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and I could only bring half of me, and this is the half I chose.”





Elsewhere in the show, the 32-year-old played herself competing in a The Bachelor-themed sketch, during which she randomly started breaking out in songs, singing her hits including “When We Were Young” and “Hello”.

“Hi I’m Adele Adkins, I’m 32,” she said in the skit. “You may know me as the singer Adele. I’m here because I’ve had a lot of heartbreak in my life.”





“First at 19, and then sort of famously at 21. And then even more famously at 25,” Adele said, referencing the numerical titles of her first three albums.