Adele Addressed Her Weight Loss And New Album On SNL

Adele ~set fire to~ the stage and addressed some hot topics in her SNL monologue.
Last night, Adele hosted SNL for the the first time ever, and I think it’s safe to say it was one of the best episodes of the season thus far.
She started off the episode on a strong note, using her monologue to address some ~burning questions~ she’s been getting recently.
First, Adele talked about appearing on SNL for the first time 12 years ago, which kickstarted her music career in the US.
She let us know why she wasn’t the musical guest for this episode and shared the status of her upcoming album:
She went on to joke about her recent weight loss:
And finally, she talked about how she possibly, maaaaybe has a bit of a potty mouth:
