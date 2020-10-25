50 Cent No Longer Endorsing Donald Trump After Getting Called Out by Chelsea Handler

WENN

Alongside a video of his ex-girlfriend discussing his endorsement, the ‘In Da Club’ hitmaker writes on his social media accounts, ‘a what, another spin F**k Donald Trump, i never liked him.’

50 Cent‘s support for Donald Trump apparently did not last long. Days after making headlines for endorsing the current POTUS, the “In Da Club” hitmaker has taken to his social media accounts to retract his support.

In his post, Fiddy attached a video of his ex, Chelsea Handler, discussing his endorsement during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon“. She said in the episode, “He doesn’t want to pay 62 percent of taxes because he doesn’t want to go from 50 Cent to 20 Cent.”

She continued, “I had to remind him that he was a Black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump, and that he shouldn’t be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he’s worried about his own personal pocketbook.”

It appears Fiddy had a change of heart after watching the clip. “a what, another spin F**k Donald Trump, i never liked him. for all i know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history.LOL,” he wrote alongside the video.

Chelsea caught wind of his post and replied, “Honey- does this tweet me we can count on a vote for you for @JoeBiden ? I’m happy to discuss this with you privately. My phone number is still the same. Your’s isn’t. I’ve tried calling you.”

Fiddy previously made headlines when he announced to the public that he was going to vote for Trump because he didn’t like Joe Biden’s tax proposals. Alongside a photo of a graphic that showed Biden’s tax proposal, which included a 62.6% rate for California, he wrote, “WHAT THE F**K! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT. F**K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f**king mind.”