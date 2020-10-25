49ers vs. Patriots live stream: How to watch the Week 7 NFL action

Can the Patriots bounce back from a big loss to Denver and take advantage of all the injuries to the 49ers roster? Read on for some quick details on how to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs New England Patriots, no matter where you’re at in the world this weekend. After a rough first few weeks of the season the 49ers are finally starting to get healthy, and QB Jimmy G looked sharp last Sunday in a comeback win over the L.A. Rams. However, this week won’t be any easier going up against a Patriots team that rarely loses back-to-back games, who just lost their second in a row. Not to mention Foxborough is where Jimmy spent the first few years of his career learning under Tom Brady. Garoppolo will either shine bright against his former team, or struggle to overcome any weaknesses Bill Belichick and the Patriots know about and try to expose.

The Patriots currently have a 2-3 record after only being able to beat Miami and the Las Vegas Raiders so far in 2020 without Tom Brady. They’ll look to even their record to .500 in a win against the 49ers. On the other side of the football, the SF 49ers are 3-3 and have struggled as well after such a strong season just a year ago. As a reminder, they’ve been without starting QB Jimmy G and star defender Nick Bosa for much of the season, and the Patriots and Cam Newton will be a big test for the current lineup. Not only will the 49ers vs Patriots be a great game to watch, but it’ll be a “dogfight” according to Garoppolo. “It will be cool to get back to the old stomping grounds, see some familiar faces,” Jimmy Garoppolo said after a tough victory against the Los Angeles Rams. “But we’ll enjoy this one tonight, get on the film for the Patriots and everything tomorrow, and this win will definitely give us a little momentum. But next week is going to be another dogfight.” Nevertheless the most important thing for both of these teams will be to stay healthy and COVID free before kickoff Sunday. Read on to find out how to live stream the San Francisco 49ers vs New England Patriots. San Francisco 49ers vs New England Patriots: Where and when? These two teams will meet at Gillette Stadium Sunday, October 25th at 4:25pm ET / 1:25pm PT on CBS. NFL fans watching from the UK can see it early Tuesday morning. How to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs New England Patriots online from outside your country We have plenty of details for fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada in just a minute or two down below. For those in the U.S. that are out of state, geo-locked, or looking to watch 49ers vs Patriots through some different avenue, we’re here to help. In fact, that’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really rescue your weekend. With a VPN you can quickly change the IP address of your tablet, laptop, phone and more to an IP address in your home country or state. This way you can watch the game you want, even if there’s a blackout in your area. VPNs are super easy to use plus give you an extra layer of security while surfing the web. There are a lot of options these days but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 option thanks to the ease of use, speed, and overall security. Enjoy it on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs New England Patriots online in the U.S. This late Sunday clash is being hosted by CBS. Those with a qualifying cable package can just log into a CBS All Access pass/app on any set-top box to catch the game. Plus, CBS is carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV in select markets, which is great as Fubo offers all five channels that typically show the NFL (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). That way if you’re looking for a streaming TV provider and love sports, FuboTV is a great choice. Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, not to mention they’ll give you a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial to take advantage of. That means the game this weekend could be free!

