30 most valuable tech companies in the world

Interbrand’s annual Best Global Brands report is out. The list is dominated by technology sector. According to the report, it is the fastest-growing segment as retail struggles amid a global pandemic. E-commerce giant Amazon sees the largest increase in value. “The aggregate value of the Top 100 Best Global Brands has grown by 9%; their total brand value exceeds $2 trillion. Strong brands have become stronger as a result of the COVID effect, reinforcing the dominance of big tech brands,” says the report.

One key question of BGB 2020 is, as per the report, how can brands build economic resilience, individual confidence and make good on the possibility of a better future for us all? Analysis revealed three fundamental priorities: Leadership, engagement and relevance.

“They are the keys to unlock results in the current crisis, building customer confidence and business resilience. By setting out powerful ambitions and pursuing them with courage and conscience, brands can help us lift our heads, make sense of chaos, and see beyond it, championing a new decade of possibility,” said Charles Trevail, Global CEO, Interbrand. Here’s over to the biggest technology brands of the year 2020 …