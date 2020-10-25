3 reasons Bitcoin suddenly dropped 3% in 1 hour and recovered By Cointelegraph

3 reasons Bitcoin suddenly dropped 3% in 1 hour and recovered
Three factors likely triggered a quick decline in the price of (BTC) on Oct. 25. First, traders pinpoint the $13,300 to $13,500 area as a major resistance range. Second, futures and options markets are neutralizing. Third, weekend trading is seemingly amplifying volatility.
Before the sudden price drop occurred, BTC soared from $13,127 to $13,350. The dominant cryptocurrency rallied swiftly to an area of interest for sellers as more miners moved BTC to exchanges.
