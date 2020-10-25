2 North West traffic cops arrested for allegedly demanding R5 000 to release impounded truck

Two traffic officers were arrested after they

allegedly impounded a truck for unspecified reasons, and later demanded a R5

000 payment.

They were arrested soon after receiving the money

in a sting operation.

They are expected to appear at the Temba

Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Two traffic officers were arrested for allegedly

demanding R5 000 to release a truck they had impounded.

According to the Road Traffic Management

Corporation (RTMC), the incident happened on the R101 in North West on

Tuesday.

“An arrangement was made for the money to be

delivered to the suspects at Makapanstad traffic offices,” RTMC

spokesperson Simon Zwane said.

He said that the incident was reported to members

of the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit (NTACU), who then set up a sting

operation with the help of the Hawks.

“The suspects were arrested soon after

receiving the money and have been held at the Makapanstad police station,”

Zwane said.

The pair is expected to appear at the Temba

Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Fraud and corruption

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, two

administrative clerks at the Lekwa licencing authority in Standerton,

Mpumalanga were dismissed following an internal disciplinary hearing that found

them guilty of gross dishonesty and fraud.

“Ms Sandy Freddah Manana and Ms Illody Mildred

Townsend were dismissed for misrepresenting information on the eNatis system by

unlawfully changing particulars of vehicle owner to a bogus dealership to evade

payment of full licencing fees that were due to the licensing authority,”

Zwane said.

He added that the state lost an estimated R4

million in revenue from these transactions, but that it was believed that fraud

and corruption at Lekwa licencing authority had cost the state more than R50

million in unpaid fees and penalties.

The suspects are on still on trial in the

Middelburg Magistrate’s Court facing similar charges.

“They are part of eight officials that were

arrested at the licencing authority in August last year.”

They are expected to appear in court on 11

December.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to and add your voice to the conversation.