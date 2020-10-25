12 Yr Old Rapper Lil Rodney Sentenced To 7 Years – CRIES IN COURT! (Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

A 12 year old gangster rapper from Fort Worth Texas was sentenced to 7 years in prison, has learned. The boy, Lil Rodney is an alleged Crip, and one of the most popular local rappers in Fort Worth area. According to police the self-proclaimed gangster admitted to cutting off his ankle monitor to attend a friend’s funeral in violation of his supervision terms.

Here’s a video of Lil Rodney bragging about being a Crip, and shooting people in the hood:

