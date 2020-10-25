12 Yr Old Rapper Lil Rodney Sentenced To 7 Years – CRIES IN COURT! (Video)

A 12 year old gangster rapper from Fort Worth Texas was sentenced to 7 years in prison, has learned. The boy, Lil Rodney is an alleged Crip, and one of the most popular local rappers in Fort Worth area. According to police the self-proclaimed gangster admitted to cutting off his ankle monitor to attend a friend’s funeral in violation of his supervision terms.

Here’s a video of Lil Rodney bragging about being a Crip, and shooting people in the hood:

This is however is not Lil Rodney’s first brush with the law. In 2019 he was on probation for arson and during that time he allegedly shot a 1 year old baby.

Yesterday a Texas judge sentenced him to seven years in a juvenile detention center after police say he removed his ankle monitor and shot a one-year-old baby.

While under supervision for both the arson and the alleged shooting of the one year baby, Lil Rodney, asked if he could attend a friend’s funeral and was denied by prosecutors because when asked for details about his relationship with his friend, he didn’t even know his friend’s last name. But Lil Rodney went to the furneral anyway. Now he faces seven years in prison and Lil Rodney who puts on a tough exterior cried like a baby perhaps because he still is one despite his acts.

Here’s video of the hearing:

Rodney, who is usually a tough gangster on video, broke down and cried like a baby during his Zoom detention hearing. But the judge, Judge Kim was unmoved.

“Every time you come in here you cry. You know that, right?” the judge said.

“Every single time, you beg me for one more chance. You swear to God, ‘On my mama’s name,’ ‘I’m not gonna cut off the monitor, I’m not gonna run off.’”

Lil Rodneyy will remain in a juvenile detention center until he’s 19.