Jane Lytvynenko / BuzzFeed News:
Zoom deleted events planned for Oct. 23 on alleged censorship by the company after Zoom canceled an SFSU talk in Sept.; Zoom says the events violated its TOS — Zoom shut down a series of events meant to discuss what organizers called “censorship,rdquo; by the company.
Zoom deleted events planned for Oct. 23 on alleged censorship by the company after Zoom canceled an SFSU talk in Sept.; Zoom says the events violated its TOS (Jane Lytvynenko/BuzzFeed News)
Jane Lytvynenko / BuzzFeed News: