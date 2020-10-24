Young M.A Denies Ayisha Diaz Romance Speculation After Caught Holding Hands

Instagram

The ‘Ooouuu’ hitmaker sparks a speculation that she’s dating the video vixen and Bow Wow’s former boo after they’re spotted leaving an Atlanta night club hand-in-hand.

–

Young M.A isn’t letting social media users control stories of her private life. The rapper is quick to put to rest dating rumors about her after she was caught holding hands with video vixen Ayisha Diaz.

The hip-hop star, whose real name is Katorah Marrero, sparked the romance speculation after she and Ayisha were spotted holding hands while leaving an Atlanta night club. In footage which surfaced on Friday, October 23, the two walked hand-in-hand with two male friends walking a few steps ahead of them.

Ayisha, who was sucking a lollipop, paused in the middle of their way when someone apparently called her. She turned around to speak to the unseen person while Young M.A waited for her.

The Shade Room posted the video on its Instagram page. Suggesting that they might be an item, it wrote in the caption, “Awww, OK! #YoungMA in these streets with her new lil friend.”

Noticing this, Young M.A has denied that there’s something romantic going on between them as she commented on the post, “BIG CAP! we just kool.”

<br />

Young M.A and Ayisha hit Atlanta’s newest celebrity hotspot Red Martini’s on Tuesday night. The two were spotted having a blast in the VIP section, joined by some other female pals, including Yasmine Lopez.

At one point, Young M.A was seen whispering something into Ayisha’s ear while she’s holding a drink. Ayisha, who bared cleavage and showed off her legs in a short blue-green hued dress with a plunging neckline, was also seen getting flirty with Yasmine, sticking her tongue out as the Instagram star touched it with her lips.

Young M.A has been open about her sexual orientation in her music throughout her career. She stated that she has liked girls since the first grade, but she refused to be identified as a lesbian. “No, I’m Young M.A …. We don’t do no labels. I just wouldn’t date a guy. Nah bro, I don’t like that,” she told Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked in 2019.

<br />

Ayisha, meanwhile, previously dated rappers like Bow Wow and Pop Smoke.