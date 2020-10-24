Yankees fans troll Astros with Halloween costumes

Baseball fans across the United States have been ruthless in shaming the Houston Astros for their 2017 cheating scandal. New York Yankees fans, though, have taken that shame to the next level.

In the spirit of Halloween, one fan dressed up as Jose Altuve while the other dressed up as a trash can with an asterisk on it. They appear to be Yankees fans as the man wearing the trash can costume is holding a beer with a Yankees koozie while the woman dressed up as Altuve taped an Astros logo over her Yankees hat.