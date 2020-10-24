WordPress content can now be timestamped on Ethereum By Cointelegraph

WordPress content can now be timestamped on Ethereum
A plugin for the WordPress web publishing platform now enables users to timestamp content on the blockchain.
The plugin can help with copyright issues, proof of who created a piece of content, and to reassure readers it has not been altered. WordPress currently powers around 37% of all websites and has a 60% share of the CMS market.
