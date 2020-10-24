Which NFL players are the best bargains for their teams?

With the challenges of the NFL salary cap, great rosters are built through the draft and contract bargains. These 25 players are some of the best bargains in 2020.
A first-round pick in 2018, Alexander has become one of the top young cornerbacks in the NFL. His cap hit for 2020 is just over $3 million, and he’s also signed reasonably for the 2021 season.
Andrews was a steal for Baltimore in the 2018 draft as a third-round pick. The tight end led Baltimore in receiving last year with 852 yards and 10 touchdowns, and he has five scores through six games this year. The tight end will eventually get paid, but for now he counts less than $1 million against the cap and is set for a minimal raise next year.
Brown proved to be an elite deep threat in his rookie season with 52 catches for 1,051 yards and eight scores, averaging 20.2 yards per catch. As a 2019 second-round pick, he counts just under $1.3 million against the cap this year and is set for minimal raises over the next two seasons.
Brown fell to the third round of the 2018 draft after a poor combine, but he’s proved the naysayers wrong by making the Pro Bowl in only his second season. He counts less than $1 million against the cap this year and isn’t a free agent until after next season.
The 35th overall pick in the 2018 draft, Chubb made the Pro Bowl last year with 1,494 yards rushing and eight scores. Alongside Kareem Hunt, Chubb has helped create one of the best rushing attacks in the league, and his cap number is just over $2 million in 2020. He’s set to be a free agent after next season.
Davis has helped transfer the Saints run defense since he arrived in 2018. He was an All-Pro last year, but his cap number is just $5.8 million this year before his salary picks up next season.
Ford quickly became a mauling guard for the Bills after he was drafted 38th overall last year. Buffalo’s offensive line is now one of the league’s best with his help, and Ford counts just over $1.7 million against the cap this year with two additional years under contract.
Godwin had a breakout 2019 season with more snaps, making the Pro Bowl after recording 86 receptions for 1,333 yards and touchdowns. In the final year of his rookie deal, Godwin counts about $2.3 million against the cap this year before hitting free agency.
Golladay draws comparisons to former Lion Calvin Johnson for his size and highlight plays. Detroit has seen quite the return for the 2017 third-round pick, as he’s coming off consecutive 1,000 yard seasons and led the league with 11 receiving scores in 2019. Golladay is set for a big contract after this year, but his cap number is just over $2.3 million this season.
Seattle has a reputation for developing late-round defensive backs into stars, and Griffin is their most recent example. The 2017 third-round pick made the Pro Bowl last year and is off to a tremendous start this season. His cap number is around $2.3 million before entering free agency post-2020.
The Saints are getting a lot of production from their 2017 draft, including Hendrickson, Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk, Marcus Williams, Alvin Kamara, Alex Anzalone, and Hendrickson. Hendrickson is the final year of his rookie deal, with a cap number around $1 million, and he has 4.5 sacks in the first five games of the year.
Jackson will see a monumental contract, like Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson received this year, but the Ravens are seeing the benefits of paying him on a rookie deal until then. The 2018 first-round pick won NFL MVP last year and is off to another great start while he counts only about $2.6 million against the cap.
Jones had breakout 2019 season for the Pack, with 1,558 yards from scrimmage and a league-leading 19 touchdowns. He leads the league in touchdowns again this year through Week 6, and the former fifth-round pick is making nearly $2.2 million before free agency next year.
Leonard won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018 with a league-leading 162 tackles, and he has 121 tackles, five picks, and five sacks in only 13 games last year. He was a steal for Indy 36th overall in the 2018 draft and is making less than $2 million, with a slight raise next year.
Metcalf dropped to late in the second round of last year’s draft due to durability concerns, but they’ve been unfounded so far. He has 900 yards and seven touchdowns in his 16-game rookie season and is off to a better start in 2020 with 22 catches for 496 yards and five touchdowns in five games. Seattle has quite a bargain with Metcalf making about $1 million this season and small raises over the next two years.
Minshew was a highly productive college quarterback at Washington State, but didn’t hear his name called until the sixth round of the 2019 draft. He got a look in Week 1 last season and hasn’t turned back as a highly efficient starter. With a minuscule cap number of about $720,000 this year and small raises over the next two seasons, he gives Jacksonville cap room to build around him.
Newton is a former NFL MVP, but he had a quiet market in the offseason after playing only two games last season due to injury. He fell into New England’s lap with a $1.05 million base salary plus incentives, and has shown early this season that he has a lot left.
Parker showed flashes early in his career but was relatively slow to develop after going 14th overall in the 2015 draft. Miami has been rewarded for sticking with him, as Parker had over 1,200 yards receiving and touchdowns last year and remains their clear No. 1 wideout. The team has extended Parker, but his cap number this season is only $6.1 million.
Rhodes looked like he lost a step in Minnesota last season even though he made his third Pro Bowl. The Colts took a one-year flier on Rhodes in the offseason with a very reasonable $3.25 million cap number, and Rhodes has already paid off, showing off his old form with two picks and holding receivers to a completion rate of under 50%.
Ridley was the 26th overall pick in the 2018 draft, and has quickly developed into a great wide receiver opposite Julio Jones. He had 17 touchdowns over his first two seasons and already has 35 catches for 546 yards and five touchdowns in his first six games this year. Ridley’s cap number is under $3 million this year, and under $3.5 million next season.
Philly was looking for a bell cow back when they selected Sanders in the second round out of Penn State last year, and he’s answered the call since the second half of last season. He had over 1,300 yards from scrimmage in his rookie season and is off to another fine start this year. Sanders is in his second of a four-year rookie deal, with a cap number just over $1.2 million in 2020.
Smith was out of football due to off-field issues since 2015, but the former All-Pro has regained his form early this season with four sacks in six games. Dallas found a huge bargain, with Smith drawing a $1.35 million cap number.
Watt has followed in the footsteps of his brother, J.J. as an elite pass rusher in the NFL. He’s made the Pro Bowl in consecutive seasons with a combined 27.5 sacks. He’s set for a sizable raise next year after Pittsburgh picked up his fifth-year option, but Watt counts less than $3 million against the cap this year in his rookie contract.
The current wisdom in the NFL is to avoid paying a premium for running backs, as they are easily replaceable. However, White has a unique skillset as a great receiver, and he’s made a tangible difference for the team in multiple Super Bowls. He had 87 catches in 2018, 72 catches in 2019, and is a huge part of the Patriots offense again while drawing a cap number under $4.6 million.
New England consistently finds defensive gems, and Winovich looks like the newest example. He’s emerged as a starter this year after being drafted in the third round last season, and has already recorded 15 tackles and 2.5 sacks in five games. His cap number remains under $1 million this year, and Winovich is signed through 2022.