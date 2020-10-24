Which NFL players are the best bargains for their teams?

Jeff Hanisch / USA Today Sports Images

Metcalf dropped to late in the second round of last year’s draft due to durability concerns, but they’ve been unfounded so far. He has 900 yards and seven touchdowns in his 16-game rookie season and is off to a better start in 2020 with 22 catches for 496 yards and five touchdowns in five games. Seattle has quite a bargain with Metcalf making about $1 million this season and small raises over the next two years.