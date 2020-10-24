What channel is Ohio State vs. Nebraska on today? Time, TV schedule for Buckeyes’ first game

The Big Ten will return to football this week, allowing the conference to have a say in how the ultimate College Football Playoff field will play out.

No team will have a greater say in how the season unfolds than No. 5 Ohio State, the clear favorite to win the conference for a fourth consecutive year and serve as its representative for the Playoff. Ryan Day’s is the most talented team in the conference, led by the likes of quarterback Justin Fields, guard Wyatt Davis and cornerback Shaun Wade, among others.

Now the Buckeyes get to prove it in their opener against Nebraska.

Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers drew the conference’s toughest opening contest of the season — which many among the Nebraska faithful felt was intentional. Regardless, everyone in the Nebraska locker room, including starting quarterback Adrian Martinez, knows the challenge ahead of them.

Will Ohio State pave the first stone on its way to the Playoff, or will Frost and Co. score a massive upset to start the season? Here’s everything you need to know to watch Nebraska at Ohio State on Saturday, including kickoff time, TV channels and more.

What channel is Ohio State vs. Nebraska on today?

TV channel (national): Fox

Fox

Saturday’s meeting between Ohio State and Nebraska will take place on Fox. It is the first of three scheduled national games for the Buckeyes this season, including the first of two Fox broadcasts. The Buckeyes will play Penn State in Week 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC and finish the regular season vs. Michigan at noon on Fox.

Ohio State vs. Nebraska start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24

Saturday, Oct. 24 Kickoff: Noon ET

Buckeyes-Huskers will kick off at noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 24. It is the first of two confirmed “Big Noon Saturday” games of the week; the second will take place on Dec. 12 when Ohio State hosts Michigan.

Ohio State football schedule 2020

Week 8 Oct. 24 vs. Nebraska Week 9 Oct. 31 at Penn State Week 10 Nov. 7 vs. Rutgers Week 11 Nov. 14 at Maryland Week 12 Nov. 21 vs. Indiana Week 13 Nov. 28 at Illinois Week 14 Dec. 5 at Michigan State Week 15 Dec. 12 vs. Michigan Week 16 Dec. 19 vs. TBD West team

Nebraska football schedule 2020