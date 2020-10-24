What channel is Michigan vs. Minnesota on today? Time, TV schedule for ranked Big Ten matchup

The first ranked Big Ten match of the season is getting the primetime treatment.

No. 18 Michigan at No. 21 Minnesota — the “College GameDay” game of the week — is the clear top game of college football’s Week 8 slate, not only because of the return of the Big Ten to the football field, but also because of the intriguing matchup on the field.

The Wolverines (9-4) and Golden Gophers (11-2) combined for 20 wins in 2019 and two New Year’s Day bowls. Both teams represent real challengers for their respective division championships, but that starts with a must-win game out of the gate. The conference has enough time remaining in the schedule for eight games without byes in 2020, meaning every matchup takes on even greater importance than in previous seasons.

Michigan will see a first-time starter at quarterback in Joe Milton, a 6-5, 243-pound pro-style quarterback. He’ll go up against a Gophers defense that ranked 10th nationally in total defense last season (one spot ahead of the Wolverines) but will be without seven of its top eight tacklers. Minnesota has a more proven commodity at quarterback in Tanner Morgan, who threw for more than 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns to seven interceptions last season — but will be without at least some players due to COVID-19.

It’s also worth noting this is the first meeting between Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck. Both coaches have earned reputations for their odd-ball antics and sound bites, but they’ll be nothing but serious when they take the field on Saturday for the Little Brown Jug.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Michigan at Minnesota on Saturday, including kickoff time, TV channels and more.

What channel is Michigan vs. Minnesota on today?

TV channel (national): ABC

ABC Live stream: WatchESPN, fuboTV

Michigan vs. Minnesota will be broadcast live on ABC starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstret (analyst) will call the game from the booth while Maria Taylor reports from the sidelines.

Michigan vs. Minnesota start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24

Saturday, Oct. 24 Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Michigan at Minnesota is the first of three nationally televised games for the Wolverines; the second will be in Week 9 on Fox when Michigan hosts Michigan State. The final will be in the final week of the regular season, as the team travels to Ohio State. That game will be on Fox as well.

Michigan football schedule 2020

Week 8 Oct. 24 at Minnesota Week 9 Oct. 31 vs. Michigan State Week 10 Nov. 7 at Indiana Week 11 Nov. 14 vs. Wisconsin Week 12 Nov. 21 at Rutgers Week 13 Nov. 28 vs. Penn State Week 14 Dec. 5 vs. Maryland Week 15 Dec. 12 at Ohio State Week 16 Dec. 19 vs. TBD West team

Minnesota football schedule 2020