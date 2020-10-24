What are the best Halloween games and activities for kids?

Halloween is going to look different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, as many Massachusetts cities and towns either cancel trick-or-treating or strongly encourage residents to skip it this year.

Whether you are trick-or-treating or not, what Halloween activities does your family look forward to every year? Perhaps you carve pumpkins and cook the seeds, decorate the outside of your home, or send the kids on a Halloween scavenger hunt.

Help another parent out by sharing your favorite Halloween activities and games. Let us know in the survey below or email us at [email protected] and we’ll put together a list of your recommendations on Boston.com.

If you don’t have ideas to share, but are instead looking for ideas, the Centers for Disease and Control (CDC) has released a list of low, moderate, and high risk activities as guidance for families looking to celebrate Halloween this year.

