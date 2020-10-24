Watch: Injured hawk captured by state police along roadway in Worcester

When a hawk was found injured along Route 290 near Worcester, a couple of state troopers were sent to the scene, and using a rain jacket as a makeshift hawk-catching device, were able to safely capture the hawk. The rescued bird was then sent to a local veterinarian.

Troopers were called to the eastbound side of the roadway Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post.

The result was a video of the grounded bird of prey wrapped into the jacket, and a trip with state Environmental Police to the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University, state police said on Twitter.

Earlier today Troopers Daniel Devine and Christian Paluk, assigned to the Holden Barracks, responded to reports of a wounded Hawk in the travel lane on Route 290 eastbound in Worcester. Once they arrived, they were able to use a State Police rain jacket to get a hold of the animal and escort it to a safe location. The Hawk was transferred over to members of the Massachusetts Environmental Police and Worcester Animal Control, who in turn safely transported it to Tufts’ Cummings Veterinary Medical Center.Great job Troopers! Posted by Massachusetts State Police on Friday, October 23, 2020